CONTACT Joins IDTA to Further Expand AAS Solutions

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

CONTACT Software is working on innovating Asset Administration Shell (AAS) as a new member of IDTA - International Digital Twin Association. The open-source project has a goal to standardize AAS in industry solutions. The shell builds the architecture for end-to-end data cycles between companies, plants, and IT platforms. The AAS connects and defines a device twin to enable a better collaboration amongst manufacturers, suppliers, and customers.

The outlook for the AAS sees it deliver full maturity files of machines, components, software, supplier material, preliminary products, and orders. "We are contributing our know-how in the areas of CAD data, product structures, PLM/IoT integration, and open industry standards to the further development of the Digital Twin’s management shell," said Christian Stürmer, who is part of the CONTACT Research team and coordinates the collaboration in the IDTA.

(The AAS creates the frame for data flows between machines, IT systems, and companies. (Image © IDTA))

CONTACT undertook two research projects on the AAS and is using the analysis to create results in various working groups of the IDTA. The IDTA team will look further into the development of the AAS sub-models, use cases, and general technological aspects.

*(Editors Note:Those interested in learning more about the AAS's practical benefits can get a live demo at the Hannover Messe 2023 from April 17-21. CONTACT Software will present its complete range of industry solutions at the world's largest trade fair under the motto "PLM meets IoT" in Hall 17, booth H20, and will use the OWL joint stand D27 in Hall 7 exclusively for the topic of AAS.)