On-Demand Webcast: Embedded Tutorial – Wi-SUN® certified solutions from TI

By Embedded E-cast

June 15, 2022

In this webinar we provide an overview of Wi-SUN®, a self-healing standards-based Sub-1 GHz mesh solution, and TI’s certified software and hardware solutions that support Wi-SUN.

Agenda:

  • Overview of TI software solutions
  • Wi-SUN Overview (FAN 1.0, FAN 1.1)
  • TI Solutions for Wi-SUN (certifications, architecture options for smart meter, benefits of TI solution)
  • Getting started with TI Wi-SUN FAN 1.0 solution

 

