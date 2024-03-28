Embedded Computing Design

NXP Releases its Open S32 CoreRide Platform Simplifying SDV Development

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 28, 2024

News

Image Credit: NXP

Eindhoven, The Netherlands. NXP Semiconductors is introducing its S32 CoreRide platform with NXP saying it breaks through the integration barriers for next-generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) development. The industry-first vehicle software platform simplifies intricate vehicle architecture design and reduces costs for automakers and tier-1 suppliers.

NXP’s S32 CoreRide platform overcomes the software and hardware integration challenges hindering quick adoption of SDVs. The new platform integrates NXP’s broad hardware portfolio with software from the world’s leading automotive experts across a comprehensive ecosystem, including Accenture ESR Labs, ArcherMind, Blackberry QNX, Elektrobit, ETAS, Green Hills Software, Sonatus, Synopsys, TTTech Auto, Vector Informatik GmbH, and Wind River as well as tier-1 suppliers like Valeo.

The S32 CoreRide platform enables OEMs to combine ECUs and design flexible architectures that support separate vehicle functions. Utilizing the platform puts emphasis on differentiating and creating application software for new business models.

“The automotive industry’s shift to software-defined vehicles presents unprecedented levels of disruption,” said Henri Ardevol, executive vice president and general manager, automotive embedded systems at NXP. “In the last decade, many industries have successfully adopted faster innovation cycles and effectively achieved higher performance at lower cost through tight integration of silicon and software. With NXP’s S32 CoreRide platform, automakers can now radically transform their approach to SDV development by adopting a much faster, open development path.”

The scalable S32N family was designed for the highest level of automotive functional safety. S32N components are embedded with an innovative hardware security engine, multi-port TSN Ethernet switch, and CAN hub. Some S32N devices support Ethernet packet acceleration, AI/ML acceleration, and inter-compute PCI Express services.

The solution meets ISO 26262 ASIL D functional safety requirements. According to NXP, It can unlock the benefits of SDVs by providing vehicle data intelligence for streamlining deployment and monetization of enhanced capabilities and new services over a vehicle’s lifetime.

For more information, visit www.nxp.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Automotive
Analog & Power
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Automotive
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Automotive - Electric Vehicles/Powertrain
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Processing
Security
Security - Hardware Security
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Software & OS
Software & OS - Compilers & Toolchains
Software & OS - IDEs & Application Programming
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Software & OS - Simulation & Modeling Tools
Analog & Power
Powering the Technological Transformation of Automotive, Communications, and Industrial Markets

March 26, 2024

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: Synaptics
Road to embedded world: Synaptics is Ready to Take You on an AI Journey

March 29, 2024

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: SSV Software Systems
Road to embedded world: SSV Has a New Virtual System-on-Module (vSoM) for Wireless IoT Retrofit

March 29, 2024

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Kudelski IoT
Solving the Challenges of IoT Device Security: In-Field Provisioning with Kudelski IoT keySTREAM

March 22, 2024

MORE