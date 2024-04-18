MediaTek's Chairman and CEO Rick Tsai to Deliver COMPUTEX Keynote

Image Credit: MediaTek

TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) will host Dr. Rick Tsai, Vice Chairman and CEO of MediaTek, as he delivers a keynote at COMPUTEX 2024 on June 4. Dr. Tsai will speak on how the latest silicon advancements and connectivity standards are creating AI everywhere.

Dr. Tsai will explain how generative AI will continue to innovate mobility, transportation, the smart home, enterprises, and industrial environments in the future. Emphasis will be focused on the need to make AI more accessible to open new opportunities for people around the world.

MediaTek is bringing advanced AI capabilities to a various connected devices. According to the company, MediaTek powers more than two billion devices a year and is the No. 1 provider of chipset technology for smartphone SoCs, smart TVs, voice assistant devices (VAD), Arm-based Chromebooks, and Android tablets, along with the leading Wi-Fi supplier across broadband, retail routers, consumer electronics devices, and gaming.

For more information, please visit https://www.computextaipei2024.com.tw/en/index.aspx.

