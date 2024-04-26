Embedded Computing Design

Digi International Adds to its Remote Monitoring and Control Family

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 26, 2024

News

Image Credit: Digi International

Minneapolis, Minnesota. Digi International introduced its Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M, the newest member to its remote monitoring and control family. Leveraging Digi Axess, Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M offers users edge and cloud-based control options utilizing a management platform with an intuitive interface streamlining data management with an array of I/O.

The solution is capable of remote monitoring in low/no power environments employing dual batteries delivering extended run time. Developers benefit from multiple connection options and admission to a cloud-based control solution offering advanced scalability, accessibility, and cost-efficiency.

The Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M is tailored for businesses in precision agriculture, municipal water utilities, mining, and industrial gas and chemical looking for seamless remote data collection. Utilizing both digital and analog inputs, Connect Sensor XRT-M provides adaptability and dynamic capabilities beyond the standard. With configurable DC voltage level output, it can power industry-standard sensors, offering versatility in monitoring solutions.

Ideal Applications:

  • Critical infrastructure and civil engineering projects
  • Water/wastewater monitoring and remote management
  • Environmental monitoring
  • Industrial automation and control

Key Features:

  • Extended battery life with lightweight cloud connection and dual 14.5 Ah batteries
  • Rated for industrial environments with wide temperature range, C1D2 certification with NEMA enclosure
  • Device health and sensor data stored in Digi Axess
  • Configurable read and report intervals
  • Connect to and power multiple sensors
  • Compatible with a wide range of industry-standard sensors
  • Modbus protocol support
  • Global cellular coverage

For more information, visit digi.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor

