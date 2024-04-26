Digi International Adds to its Remote Monitoring and Control Family
April 26, 2024
Minneapolis, Minnesota. Digi International introduced its Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M, the newest member to its remote monitoring and control family. Leveraging Digi Axess, Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M offers users edge and cloud-based control options utilizing a management platform with an intuitive interface streamlining data management with an array of I/O.
The solution is capable of remote monitoring in low/no power environments employing dual batteries delivering extended run time. Developers benefit from multiple connection options and admission to a cloud-based control solution offering advanced scalability, accessibility, and cost-efficiency.
The Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M is tailored for businesses in precision agriculture, municipal water utilities, mining, and industrial gas and chemical looking for seamless remote data collection. Utilizing both digital and analog inputs, Connect Sensor XRT-M provides adaptability and dynamic capabilities beyond the standard. With configurable DC voltage level output, it can power industry-standard sensors, offering versatility in monitoring solutions.
Ideal Applications:
- Critical infrastructure and civil engineering projects
- Water/wastewater monitoring and remote management
- Environmental monitoring
- Industrial automation and control
Key Features:
- Extended battery life with lightweight cloud connection and dual 14.5 Ah batteries
- Rated for industrial environments with wide temperature range, C1D2 certification with NEMA enclosure
- Device health and sensor data stored in Digi Axess
- Configurable read and report intervals
- Connect to and power multiple sensors
- Compatible with a wide range of industry-standard sensors
- Modbus protocol support
- Global cellular coverage
For more information, visit digi.com.