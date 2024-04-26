Digi International Adds to its Remote Monitoring and Control Family

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Minneapolis, Minnesota. Digi International introduced its Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M, the newest member to its remote monitoring and control family. Leveraging Digi Axess, Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M offers users edge and cloud-based control options utilizing a management platform with an intuitive interface streamlining data management with an array of I/O.

The solution is capable of remote monitoring in low/no power environments employing dual batteries delivering extended run time. Developers benefit from multiple connection options and admission to a cloud-based control solution offering advanced scalability, accessibility, and cost-efficiency.

The Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M is tailored for businesses in precision agriculture, municipal water utilities, mining, and industrial gas and chemical looking for seamless remote data collection. Utilizing both digital and analog inputs, Connect Sensor XRT-M provides adaptability and dynamic capabilities beyond the standard. With configurable DC voltage level output, it can power industry-standard sensors, offering versatility in monitoring solutions.

Ideal Applications:

Critical infrastructure and civil engineering projects

Water/wastewater monitoring and remote management

Environmental monitoring

Industrial automation and control

Key Features:

Extended battery life with lightweight cloud connection and dual 14.5 Ah batteries

Rated for industrial environments with wide temperature range, C1D2 certification with NEMA enclosure

Device health and sensor data stored in Digi Axess

Configurable read and report intervals

Connect to and power multiple sensors

Compatible with a wide range of industry-standard sensors

Modbus protocol support

Global cellular coverage

