New Research: The State of IoT Software Development, A Benchmark for Embedded Teams and Leaders
April 23, 2024
Whitepaper
Get a unique view of the inner workings of hundreds of IoT projects across a variety of verticals to see how you stack up.
This first-of-its-kind benchmark report provides insights on the resources and challenges involved in developing IoT and embedded devices, as well as the best practices you need to succeed.
Use this report to:
- Benchmark your project costs, deadlines, and resources against industry norms.
- Identify the tools, technologies, and best practices used by the top embedded teams.
- Develop a playbook to launch your product on time and within budget.