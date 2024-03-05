Ethernovia Unveils Single and Quad Port, 10G to 1G Automotive PHY in 7nm

By Ken Briodagh Senior Technology Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Today, Silicon Valley-based start-up Ethernovia announced that it is offering a sampling of automotive PHY transceivers designed to scale from 10 Gbps to 1 Gbps over 15 meters of automotive cabling, reportedly at the industry’s lowest power. The company said this advancement will be critical for software-defined vehicles (SDV) to deliver the highest level of safety in the next generation of intelligent driving systems.

The devices, ENT11100 and ENT11025, each support 10 Gbps, 5 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps and 1Gbps within one device, which the company says is an industry first innovation.

“As demands for the vehicle of the future continue to rise—greater safety, full autonomy, long-range electrification and more—vehicular bandwidth demands rise commensurately,” said Ramin Shirani, co-founder and CEO, Ethernovia, in the release. “Our PHY family will be integral to making that future vehicle a reality, not only in meeting these rising demands, but doing so while setting a new benchmark for in-vehicle network energy efficiency.”

The ENT11100 supports both IEEE 802.3ch multi-gigabit 10/5/2.5GBASE-T1 and IEEE 802.3bp 1000BASE-T1. The ENT11025 supports both IEEE 802.3ch multi-gigabit 2.5GBASE-T1 and IEEE 802.3bp 1000BASE-T1 and is software and pin compatible to the ENT1x100 to provide a seamless migration path with a single PCB design, according to the announcement.

“Electrification, increasing connectivity demands and the advancement of automated driving functions result in ever increasing requirements on fast and secure data transmission in the vehicle and to the cloud,” said Andreas Aal at Volkswagen Group. “Ethernovia’s new PHY meets these demands by offering energy-efficient, high-bandwidth, low-latency data transmission paired with embedded co-optimized safety and security IP to enable a seamless and holistic architecture transition that paves the way up to future software-defined vehicles.”

The single port ENT11100 and ENT11025 are now sampling to customers with the quad port devices sampling later this year. Further details and product briefs are here.

The devices reportedly are the automotive semiconductor company’s first in a planned family of products in a hardware and software system designed for the next generation of centralized vehicle architecture. The startup said that this system will include a high-bandwidth, low-latency switch in the 7nm process currently being developed in strategic partnership with OEM Continental.

In May 2023, Ethernovia announced the completion of a $64 million Series A funding round with investors including Porsche Automobile Holding SE (Porsche SE), Qualcomm Ventures, VentureTech Alliance, AMD Ventures, Western Digital Capital, Fall Line Capital, Taiwania Capital, ENEA Capital and others.