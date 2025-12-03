AAEON Launches COM-ARHC6 Featuring Intel Core Ultra Arrow Lake Processors

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON introduced its COM-ARHC6, a COM Express Type 6 Compact Size module (95mm x 95mm) leveraging the Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) platform (formerly Arrow Lake) including the Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285H, Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 255H, and Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 225H offering up to 99 TOPs of AI performance.

The press release states that the module delivers up to 19.6 percent faster CPU and 20.3 percent faster GPU performance than earlier COM Express Type 6 Compact offerings. The COM-ARHC6 sees a 33 percent increase in DDR5 memory capacity, offering up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR5.

The module supports up to eight PCIe devices via one eight-lane and two four-lane PEG 4.0 slots, four single-lane PCIe 4.0, and a four-lane standard PCIe interface. Noted by AAEON, optional is that one of the four-lane PEG 4.0 slots can be utilized for the preinstallation of a 256GB NVMe module for onboard storage.

Four simultaneous display outputs are provided through three DDI for HDMI or DP function, each offering 4K resolution. Another display option includes LVDS by default, which can be manipulated to eDP by request. Additional optional interfaces include two MIPI CSI connectors and VGA, the latter of which is co-layed with the module’s third DDI interface.

For more information, visit aaeon.com/en/product/detail/computing_on_module_com-arhc6/overview.