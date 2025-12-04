Embedded Computing Design

Designing for the Edge & the Race for Competitive AI

By Embedded Insiders

December 04, 2025

Sponsored Podcast

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, in a sponsored segment, we’re joined by Jeff Baldwin, Director of Engineering at Sealevel Systems, to talk through best practices for designing at the edge and how Sealevel Systems can help, especially when rugged systems meet AI workloads.

Next, Rich sits down with Marcus Webster, Founder and President of Webster and Webster Associates, to unpack some of the emerging downsides of AI in the job market, including how candidates are using falsified résumés and video interviews to secure roles they may not be qualified for.

But first, we're taking a look at the escalating race among tech giants to build the most competitive AI models. As Apple, Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI reshuffle teams and refocus priorities, Ken and I break down what these moves mean for the future of AI.

 
