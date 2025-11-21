EMASS to Showcase its ECS-DoT Milliwatt AI SoC at CES 2026
November 21, 2025
News
EMASS will also host live, application-focused demonstrations centering on how the ECS-DoT enables smarter, longer-lasting products without changes to batteries or enclosures. The demos will be presented in the EMASS suite from 9AM to 5PM Tuesday through Friday.
Demonstrations:
Predictive Maintenance
- ECS-DoT enables ultra-low-power, real-time monitoring of vibration, motion, and environmental signals to bring true multi-sensor predictive maintenance to the edge without cloud dependency
Security Detection
- For next-generation smart security devices, the SoC supports continuous AI that listens for critical acoustic events such as breaking glass or gunshots
Wrist-Worn Wearable
- ECS-DoT runs advanced PPG-based health and activity algorithms directly on the device
Cold Asset Tracking
- ECS-DoT processes gas, pressure, and environmental data to infer freshness and condition of perishable goods on-device
“CES is where next-generation products become real. We’re bringing proof that advanced AI can run continuously at the edge — in milliwatts, not watts — to unlock endurance, privacy and responsiveness that cloud-dependent approaches can’t match,” said Mark Goranson, CEO of EMASS. “With ECS-DoT, developers can shrink footprints, extend battery life and add intelligence to devices that were previously power-constrained.”
For more information, visit nanoveu.com/emass/
Download the Top 6 Things Every Exhibitor Should Do at CES here.