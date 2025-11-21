EMASS to Showcase its ECS-DoT Milliwatt AI SoC at CES 2026

Embedded Computing Design

November 21, 2025

Image Credit: EMASS

During January 6–9, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada at CES, EMASS will exhibit its ECS-DoT system-on-chip (SoC). The SoC is considered a milliwatt-class, on-device AI platform designed to deliver always-on intelligence with ultra-low latency and reduced power consumption.

EMASS will also host live, application-focused demonstrations centering on how the ECS-DoT enables smarter, longer-lasting products without changes to batteries or enclosures. The demos will be presented in the EMASS suite from 9AM to 5PM Tuesday through Friday.

Demonstrations:

Predictive Maintenance

  • ECS-DoT enables ultra-low-power, real-time monitoring of vibration, motion, and environmental signals to bring true multi-sensor predictive maintenance to the edge without cloud dependency

Security Detection

  • For next-generation smart security devices, the SoC supports continuous AI that listens for critical acoustic events such as breaking glass or gunshots

Wrist-Worn Wearable

  • ECS-DoT runs advanced PPG-based health and activity algorithms directly on the device

Cold Asset Tracking

  • ECS-DoT processes gas, pressure, and environmental data to infer freshness and condition of perishable goods on-device

“CES is where next-generation products become real. We’re bringing proof that advanced AI can run continuously at the edge — in milliwatts, not watts — to unlock endurance, privacy and responsiveness that cloud-dependent approaches can’t match,” said Mark Goranson, CEO of EMASS. “With ECS-DoT, developers can shrink footprints, extend battery life and add intelligence to devices that were previously power-constrained.”

