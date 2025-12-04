Embedded Computing Design

IBASE MAF801 Edge AI Platform Is Designed for Industrial Automation Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

December 04, 2025

News

Image Credit: IBASE

IBASE Technology Inc. introduced its MAF801 Edge AI platform powered by 14th/13th/12th Gen Intel Core processors offering dedicated GPU expansion slots to meet the computational demands of AI applications including industrial automation, machine vision, intelligent robotics, and high-density AIoT.

Utilizing PCIe x16 and PCIe x4 expansion slots, system engineers can employ a wide range of GPU accelerators to enhance compute throughput for demanding AI workloads. It processes high-resolution camera inputs, performs real-time edge decision-making, and reduces cloud dependency.

Expansion options include WiFi, LTE, and 5G connectivity for deployments in both wired and wireless infrastructures. The MAF801 supports NVMe and SSD storage, isolated COM ports, and multiple LAN interfaces.

For mission-critical industrial applications, the platform is encased in a rugged enclosure. It is designed for continuous operation with extended lifecycle components ideal for machine vision inspection, robotics control, and real-time analytics.

For more information, visit ibase.com.tw/en/product/category/Edge_AI_Intelligent.

