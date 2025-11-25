Hilscher Announces Secure Industrial Communication Module, the Multiprotocol comX 90
November 25, 2025
News
Hilscher announced its latest embedded module, the comX 90, designed for next-generation communication interfaces utilized in industrial devices. Within a compact form factor, the module combines multiprotocol communication, integrated security functions, and IIoT capability.
Built on netX technology, the comX 90 supports various industrial communication protocols for device-level communication (formerly “Slave”) using a single hardware platform, including:
Industrial Ethernet
- PROFINET
- EtherCAT
- EtherNet/IP
- Open Modbus/TCP
- CC-Link IE Field Basic
- POWERLINK
- Sercos
IIoT
- OPC UA
- MQTT
“With comX 90, we’re taking our communication modules to the next level,” says Simon Fischer, Product Manager for Embedded Modules at Hilscher. “Device manufacturers now have a secure, energy-efficient, and IIoT-ready interface that integrates seamlessly into existing designs.”
For more information, visit hilscher.com/na/.