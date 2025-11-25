Hilscher Announces Secure Industrial Communication Module, the Multiprotocol comX 90

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Hilscher Hilscher announced its latest embedded module, the comX 90, designed for next-generation communication interfaces utilized in industrial devices. Within a compact form factor, the module combines multiprotocol communication, integrated security functions, and IIoT capability.

Built on netX technology, the comX 90 supports various industrial communication protocols for device-level communication (formerly “Slave”) using a single hardware platform, including:

Industrial Ethernet

PROFINET

EtherCAT

EtherNet/IP

Open Modbus/TCP

CC-Link IE Field Basic

POWERLINK

Sercos

IIoT

OPC UA

MQTT

“With comX 90, we’re taking our communication modules to the next level,” says Simon Fischer, Product Manager for Embedded Modules at Hilscher. “Device manufacturers now have a secure, energy-efficient, and IIoT-ready interface that integrates seamlessly into existing designs.”

For more information, visit hilscher.com/na/.