Hilscher Announces Secure Industrial Communication Module, the Multiprotocol comX 90

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

November 25, 2025

Image Credit: Hilscher

Hilscher announced its latest embedded module, the comX 90, designed for next-generation communication interfaces utilized in industrial devices. Within a compact form factor, the module combines multiprotocol communication, integrated security functions, and IIoT capability.

Built on netX technology, the comX 90 supports various industrial communication protocols for device-level communication (formerly “Slave”) using a single hardware platform, including:

Industrial Ethernet

  • PROFINET
  • EtherCAT
  • EtherNet/IP
  • Open Modbus/TCP
  • CC-Link IE Field Basic
  • POWERLINK
  • Sercos

IIoT

  • OPC UA
  • MQTT

“With comX 90, we’re taking our communication modules to the next level,” says Simon Fischer, Product Manager for Embedded Modules at Hilscher. “Device manufacturers now have a secure, energy-efficient, and IIoT-ready interface that integrates seamlessly into existing designs.”

For more information, visit hilscher.com/na/.

