VadaTech’s PCI594 FPGA Delivers 100GbE Connectivity and Xilinx VU13P UltraScale+TM Performance

VadaTech announced its PCI594 built on the Xilinx VU13P UltraScale+TM FPGA providing over 12,000 DSP slices, 360 Mb of UltraRAM, and 3,780K logic cells. To allow large buffer sizes stored during processing as well as for queuing the data to the host, the FPGA interfaces to the quad QSFP28 modules as well as a single DDR4 memory bank that is 64-bit wide with 16 GB total.

The PCI594 has a PLL that can lock into an external clock such as 1PPS or a sinewave clock up to 400MHz and supports GbE with SyncE capabilities. It can run as SyncE Master and/or Slave. It provides four clock output for connecting to adjacent PCI594 modules enabling synchronization between modules.

Included is an x16 PCIe edge connector routed to the FPGA PCIe hard IP block. According to the company, the x16 SERDES going to the edge connector could be configured to run any protocol and integrated into VadaTech’s VT808 chassis. Additionally, there are 16 uncommitted SERDES routed to a dual x8 expansion connector, providing direct connectivity to a neighboring FPGA (e.g. via Aurora, 10/40GbE, SRIO, PCIe) with no host needed.

Quad QSFP28 Cages can handle 100GbE as well as 40GbE optical transceiver. The optical modules could be divided to Quad 1/10/25GbE lanes for a total of 16 ports.

