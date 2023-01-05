Longsys Showcases its Latest Innovations From Its Four Product Areas at CES 2023

At this year’s CES 2023, (Jan. 5-8, 2023 - Suite 29-215, The Venetian, LAS VEGAS, USA), billed as the most influential tech event in the world, Longsys will showcase electronic storage products from its three distinctive business brands: Longsys, specialising in enterprise solutions, FORESEE, the trusted name in industry storage, and Lexar, recognised as a leading high-end brand of consumer storage.

For every new trend and innovation that will be announced at CES this year, computerised data storage will sit at its heart. Without high calibre storage, as developed by Longsys, there is no transfer of data and no Internet of Things (IoT). In today’s world data storage is a key driver and Longsys has led the way in Flash memory and dynamic random access memory (DRAM) since the company was established in 1999.

At CES 2023, Longsys will reveal products from each of its lines including, from the FORESEE brand, FORESEE Embedded storage and FORESEE SSD, as well as FORESEE Memory Module and FORESEE Mobile Memory. In addition, Longsys enterprise storage and Lexar consumer storage will be showed at CES 2023.

FORESEE Embedded Storage

FORESEE UFS and FORESEE SPI Nand Flash drives represent the latest advancements in embedded storage. Both products support Write Boost (WB) and Host Performance Boost (HPB) for an improved read and write experience. Featuring wear levelling to ensure prolonged use, the application scope for these products extends from smartphones and tablets, through high-speed traffic cameras and VR/AR systems, to smart cars.

FORESEE SSD

Longsys will also feature FORESEE SSD products in models XP2100 and XP2000. XP2100 PCle SSD features the latest NVMe 1.4 protocol, to improve the division of work during writing to eliminate interference and prevent performance fluctuations. Predictable Latency Mode (PLM) provides memory-level speed and low latency, retaining data even without power.

XP2000 features TCG OPAL 2.0 encryption facilitating fast encryption / decryption, processing information in the device without a host. XP2000 also features Pyrite 2.0 security adding more rigorous data deletion and protection.

FORESEE Automotive Storage

For in-car entertainment and streaming devices, FORSEE Automotive eMMC is a high reliability chip supporting the eMMC 5.1 protocol. Ranging from 4GB to 64GB, the storage device partitions driving data away from other key data.

FORSEE Mobile Storage

FORSEE V30 EPLUS memory cards, from SD Cards at 64GB to 512GB to MicroSD cards from 64GB to 256GB, are designed for stable sustained performance and A2-rated for greater speed. Suitable for android phones, cameras, drones, handheld games consoles and other small devices due to their optimised and fast app launch experience, the V30 is designed for smooth performance with its UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) ratings.

Longsys Enterprise Storage

Elsewhere on stand, visitors can experience the 16/32GB, X72-bit Aquila RDIMM. With a design based on the JEDEC Raw card E3, Aquila RDIMM uses high grade original DDR4. Long term reliability for preserving data such as audio is assured with an optimised design and an operating temperature of up to 85-degrees Celsius.

Longsys ORCA 4836 SSD, meanwhile, is an enterprise-class SSD supporting PCle Gen.4 NVMe MI 1.1 for outstanding performance. Through rigorous design, simulation and verification, ORCA 4836 meets the reliability standard of 2 million hours of MBTF, with the power envelope of 14W and offering power consumption tuning on a per-Watt basis.

Lexar Consumer Storage

In the Lexar area of the booth, three new products will be showcased, and each of them is exceptional for its superior performance capabilities.

The Lexar Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card GOLD Series offers high speed performance in a compact design. Available in 320GB, 160GB and 80GB, this card provides speeds of up to 900MB/s read, and up to 800MB/s write, and it also features VPG 400 specification for professional-quality video.

The Lexar Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card DIAMOND Series offers an industry-leading transfer speed up to 1900MB/s read and up to 1700MB/s write, and supports smooth 8K RAW video recording. This card also supports VPG 400 and available in capacities of 512GB, 256GB, and 128GB.

The Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory, with speeds of 5600 and 6000Mbps, is available in a 32GB Kit (16GBx2) capacity. Optimized with XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO™, the ARES RGB DDR5 allows hardcore gamers and PC enthusiasts to experience superior next-gen DDR5 performance. It also features a premium heat spreader design and Lexar RGB Sync, which allows users to customize RGB lighting so that they can game in style.

With R&D firmly at the heart of Longsys, the company’s primary focus has always been storage products and applications. As such the company has set itself apart developing core competencies around algorithm development, storage chip testing, integrated package design, and storage product customization.

With so much to see on stand at CES2023, the Longsys team looks forward to welcoming visitors. Appointments can be booked in advance by email: [email protected]