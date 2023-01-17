Sheeva.AI & AeonCharge Partner to Improve EV Charging

TYSONS CORNER, VA – Sheeva.AI, a provider of in-car payments enabling vehicle location-based services that monetize the driver experience, and AeonCharge, an app developer helping EV drivers locate, activate, and pay for charging sessions across charger networks through a single platform, are partnering to bring in-vehicle activation and payment to over 50,000 public EV chargers in North America.

Sheeva.AI’s precise geolocation technology allows drivers to pay for and receive services such as EV charging, fueling, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through without leaving their vehicle. The preprogrammed technology detects a vehicle’s presence at a specific gas pump, parking spot, electric vehicle charging space, or drive-through lane and allows the driver to make payments via the in-vehicle infotainment screen or OEM’s mobile app.

“By bringing seamless navigation and payments inside the car, together with AeonCharge, we help remove the notorious ‘range anxiety’ and improve overall ownership experience,” said said Evgeny Klochikhin, founder and CEO of Sheeva.AI.

“At AeonCharge, our mission is to connect every charger and electric vehicle on the road. Our platform combines thousands of EV chargers into a single interface that makes charging a convenient and easy experience for drivers,” says Christopher Jing, Co-Founder and COO at AeonCharge. “Connecting the drivers to our network directly within cars makes it a thousand times better.”

EV drivers can obtain real-time data about charger availability and compatibility for their vehicle across public charging networks through AeonCharge, which also enables charging hardware activation without the user leaving their vehicle.

Both Sheeva.AI and AeonCharge have a goal of activating thousands of EV chargers via the car’s infotainment screen by the end of 2023.

For more information, visit: www.sheeva.ai. You can check out demo videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6zPzmJkAI&t=6s