High-Precision Vehicle Steering Effort Sensor from imc with a 10% Discount

Press Release

Berlin, September 22, 2022 – The smallest and lightest steering effort sensor in the world, imc CLSx is available now through November 15, 2022 with a 10% discount. This leading edge sensor transforms a vehicle's original steering wheel into a high-precision measuring steering wheel in a few simple steps in a matter of minutes.

The innovative CLSx steering effort sensor provides highly precise data on steering torque, angle and speed as well as vibrations in the x, y and z directions in various applications, such as: Development and testing, tuning of the steering system in passenger cars, verification measurements on construction machinery and evaluation of autonomous vehicles and driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The CLSx sensor can be used in almost any type of vehicle with the addition of vehicle-specific adapters provided by imc. Due to the slim installation profile and the low weight of the sensor, steering behavior and functionality of the original steering wheel, including airbag, are completely preserved.

https://www.imc-tm.com/clsx-promotion-2022/

QR-Code to Product Page

About imc Test & Measurement GmbH

imc Test & Measurement manufactures innovative solutions for test and measurement in research, development, service and production.

It caters to customers in automotive and mechanical engineering and in the railway, aerospace and energy industries worldwide. imc sensors, data acquisition systems and software as well as its integrated solutions enable its users to validate prototypes, optimize products, monitor processes and to gain insights from measurement data in mobile or in stationary applications.

imc Test & Measurement is part of Axiometrix Solutions, a leading test solutions provider comprised of globally-recognized measurement brands, including Audio Precision and GRAS Sound & Vibration.