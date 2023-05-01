Infineon Announces EZ-PD™ USB-C PD Solution for Advanced Multimedia and Charging Solutions for Vehicles

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Munich, Germany – Infineon Technologies AG introduced the EZ-PD™ CCG7D, a dual-port USB-C power delivery (PD) solution featuring an integrated boost controller for in-car charging applications. The solution is compliant with the latest USB Type-C and PD specifications (Ver. 3.1), AEC Q-100 qualified, and supports Display Port (DP) in alternate mode for automotive applications.

Executed in collaboration with Li Auto, a Chinese automotive manufacturer for new energy vehicles, like their new SUV model L9, the solution allows USB devices to charge while, at the same time, sharing multimedia content with the vehicle. The device is ideally suitable for automotive charging applications, such as head unit chargers, rear seat chargers and rear seat entertainment systems.

“Infineon offers seamless interoperability for the automotive market by enabling both USB-C PD charging and display port alternate mode capabilities with the EZ-PD CCG7D,” said Ganesh Subramaniam, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wired Connectivity Solutions from Infineon. “Model L9 is the leading car Model with USB-C PD alternate mode function globally now. With this, we enable charging of devices as well as multimedia content sharing in the car, providing convenience and a new user experience for passengers and drivers.”

The CCG7D-based alternate-mode solution implements two USB-C ports, with one port supporting DP-Sink and the second port supporting DP-Source. The outcome is a two-way multimedia entertainment center that can be applied in the car, where USB devices can be charged as well as streaming video from mobile phones or PC to the car display and/or sending video to VR goggles.

The integration offered by CCG7D is designed to reduce the bill of materials and provide an advanced footprint for solutions with an output power of up to 100 W per port. In addition to the CCG7D, a single-port variant, the EZ PD CCG7S, is available which is also qualified to AEC Q-100.

Form factor reference designs of EZ PD USB-C PD solutions CCG7D and CCG7S are now available.

For more information, visit: www.infineon.com/CCG7D and www.infineon.com/CCG7S