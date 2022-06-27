Embedded Computing Design

Deploying Passenger Information System For Multimedia Promotion In Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Carriages

June 27, 2022

Whitepaper


Deploying Passenger Information System For Multimedia Promotion In Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) CarriagesCurrent research forecasts that the output value of the global smart railway market will grow to US$36.58 billion by 2026. Globally, governments and manufacturers alike are investing in modern display solutions that act as an effective means for users to interact and communicate with rapid transit systems and services. 

Using display technology in this way enhances the integration of traffic information and provides passengers with a convenient and more comfortable service experience that will ultimately further accelerate the development of smart transportation application solutions in Taiwan.

To help attain its vision of a Smart City, the Taipei MRT has solicited innovative experimental projects, while the Taipei city government has also actively promoted a strategy review board and invited display manufacturers to create a new image of smart transportation.

