Neousys Rolls out a Rugged Automotive Fanless Computer

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Taipei, Taiwan. Neousys Technology released its Nuvo-2610VTC series, an in-vehicle fanless computer leveraging an Intel Elkhart Lake quad-core processor, the Nuvo-2610VTC series. Integrated in the Nuvo-2610VTC series are robust I/Os including, ifour Gigabit PoE+ ports via M12 x-coded connectors, two USB 3.1 ports with the screw-lock mechanism, isolated DIO, and 15kV ESD protected COM port.

"We believe that reliable connection and stable power management are keys to in-vehicle computer deployments. In addition to a performance processor, Nuvo-2610VTC series offers an abundance of M12 PoE+/ USB 3.1 Gen1/ isolate DIO ports, wireless mobile broadband support through expansion, wide-range DC input with ignition power control and SuperCAP UPS (Nuvo-2611VTC) to reinforce overall system functionality,” said Kaichu Wu, Product Manager at Neousys Technology.

Storage includes a 2.5” HDD tray for a 7-15mm height 2.5" SSD/HDD up to 5TB. To expand the Nuvo-2610VTC series, the solution has two mini-PCIe expansion slots for wireless WiFi/ CAN/ GNSS modules, a M.2 2280 supporting a SATA SSD, and an M.2 B key socket to install a 5G/ 4G/ LTE mobile broadband device.

An Input voltage of 8V - 35V DC combined with an ignition control and an operating temperature range of -40°C to 70°C, makes the Nuvo-2610VTC series ideal for rugged edge environments such as off-road and rail. Kaichu Wu continues, “It is the perfect multi-purpose computer for rugged in-vehicle and rolling stock applications."

For more information, visit neousys-tech.com