Kudan SLAMs into Vecow's Time Sync BOX

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Markets and Markets compiled research and found that the outdoor robotics and mobile mapping markets are expected to increase at a CAGR of 27.4% and 19.5% from 2021 to 2026. The forecast created a partnership between Vecow Co., Ltd. and Kudan. The duo announced the utilization of Kudan's expertise in commercial-grade SLAM* software technology with Vecow's modernization in time synchronization and performance in AI computing environments will aid in building smart city and next-generation infrastructure.

"Through collaboration with Kudan SLAM software technologies, Vecow's global partners and customers can bring their solutions to the market faster for outdoor autonomous robotic and mobile mapping use cases," said Thomas Su, VP of Vecow. "Vecow is excited to partner with Kudan and will continue to work with industry leaders to remain at the forefront of technological advancements."

The combination of multi-sensor fusion-based Visual and 3D-Lidar SLAM technologies with a robust time synchronization and edge computing system, called Time Sync BOX** will improve performance for outdoor autonomous robots and mobile ecosystems.

(Feature-based infusion SLAM framework / https://www.mdpi.com/2072-4292/14/12/2835#)

Benefits of Kudan’s Slam

1cm-level accuracy, and greater than 300x lighter map size over raw Lidar data

Almost zero pose estimation latency when combining with an IMU

Compatible with different types of Lidar technology (spinning, solid state, and prizm based?

Correct motion blur in the Lidar data stream while mapping resulting in sharper point clouds and AI processes likes object recognition

Time Sync Software Features

Daisy Chain

Sensor node to sensor node sync

Controller to Controller sync

Auto calibration of latency

Expand the sync channels

Sensor Fusion

Dual GNSS and IMU yaw fusion

Integrated EKF algorithm

Allow custom sensor fusion algorithm

Python Tool

Friendly command line

Meet various sensors requirement

Support x86 and Arm-based system

Vecow’s Mobile Mapping Kit is an accessible tool for devices to concurrently self-locate maps of immediate environment. Time Sync technology aids exact motion inference and loop closure detection creating a more accurate, reliable, and high-quality mapping results through SLAM.

"Kudan is excited to advance the partnership with Vecow towards fast-growing outdoor autonomous and mobile mapping applications." said Daiu Ko, Chief Executive Officer of Kudan. "Vecow's time synchronization and edge computing products are a great fit with Kudan's multi-sensor SLAM technology, which both serve as the core technology for autonomous mobility systems. We look forward to expanding the collaboration with Vecow in various areas to resolve key challenges of our customers and accelerate the time-to-market of their solutions with superior performance and reliability."

For more information visit Vecow and Kudan.

Editors Notes:

* SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) is a technology that allows devices to self-locate and create maps of their surrounding environment simultaneously. Kudan owns SLAM technology utilizing both cameras and 3D-Lidar sensors, together with multi-sensor fusion and deep learning capabilities. Its technology has high precision and high-robustness characteristics with flexible sensor setup and deployment models.

** Vecow Time Sync BOX provides three key technologies: Time Winding, Time Stamping, and Time Keeping, it can help to measure all sensor's rising edge of the clocks aligned with the GPS PPS signal and send the time stamp data to all sensors node, the solution also includes PTP/gPTP, ROS 2 Framework, Daisy Chain, and EKF Algorithm. Those technologies will improve the capability of multi-sensor fusion, perception, precision, and positioning accuracy.