Mouser Product of the Week: Intel Core Ultra Processors

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

AI-powered applications, gaming devices, and other media solutions today must meet the increasing demands for AI acceleration, next-generation connectivity standards, overall efficiency, and low power consumption. To meet these demands, Intel produced the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors.

Equipped with a 3D performance hybrid architecture, advanced AI capabilities, and built-in Intel® Arc™ GPU, the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors are designed with the aforementioned solutions and features in mind.

The Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors in Action

The 3D performance hybrid architecture comprises Performance-cores and Efficient-cores, each designed to target a specific task area of the application. Performance-cores are designed to manage single-threaded workloads for performance and gaming, while Efficient-cores manage larger, highly-threaded workloads as a newer core-type for low-power, multi-threaded tasks.

To manage the Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores), Intel® Thread Director is an advanced, hardware-based technology designed to monitor the instruction and state of each core, and analyze the data in order to prioritize tasks and manage workloads, sending tasks to the correct and available core.

The Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors also utilize the Intel 4 process which is known as Intel’s most advanced process technology leveraging extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography to promote the development of small transistor nodes for enhanced packaging, AI and multitasking performance, energy efficiency, and more.

Getting Started with the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors

The Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors are ideal for gaming-capable applications, AI-effects on video calling, AI-enhanced video editing, and multi-tasking with AI-accelerated software.

In addition to the aforementioned features, the Intel processors also support an AI-optimized architecture that is designed to support next-generation commercial applications, platform protections that reduce the attack surface of PCs, and options for cloud services and tools to interact with PCs.

For a closer look at the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors, check out the video below:

