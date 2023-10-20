Embedded Computing Design

Taking Control - Robot Manufacturer Strengthens Global Reputation for Quality with Kontron Motherboards

October 20, 2023

Whitepaper

To meet growing market demands and heightened expectations, KUKA a pioneer in industrial robotics, required a dependable “nervous system” for their robot controllers.


In their quest for excellence, KUKA sought a solution that would combine cost-effectiveness, speed-to-market, and utmost reliability. They found this solution in Kontron, a global embedded manufacturer. Kontron’s motherboards have played a pivotal role in KUKA’s ability to consistently deliver exceptional results with their proven longevity, high performance and scalability, engineering and customization support. In the ever-evolving robotics industry, these traits have fostered a successful collaboration between the two companies spanning two decades. 

