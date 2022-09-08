APLEX Technology Designs Stainless Steel PhanTAM Solution

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by APLEX Technology Inc.

APLEX Technology Inc. introduced PhanTAM, a stainless-steel panel PC with display solution. Powered by Intel Core I processor (11th generation) offers advanced computational performance.

The PhanTAM is ideal for applications that require high standards of hygiene. This includes clean rooms, pharmaceutical, chemical, and food and beverage automation.

PhanTAM comes in two sizes, 15.6" and 21.5", and is made of stainless steel SUS304 or optionally SUS316. Also delivered is an ultra-thin frame, a full-range display, and a mechanical design that can minimize system weight.

PhanTAM can withstand high temperature and high-pressure water streams up to 100 bars at 80ᵒ C and is certified by IP66 and IP69K.

Having been fitted with unique sanitary bolts, the PhanTAM can avoid buildup of microorganisms. It also includes waterproof coverings and antennas for wireless functionality while addressing the problem of bent damage.

I/O interfaces

Each I/O interface has waterproof M12 connectors. The panel PC contains two expansion slots for add-on modules and I/Os, two USB 2.0 ports, one COM port, one LAN port, and two. The display has an OSD control, one VGA port, and one HDMI port.

Wi-Fi 6 and LTE are supported by the PhanTAM Panel PC series to lower latency while providing faster transmission speed.

PhanTAM adopts a range of mounting kits to accommodate diverse application types:

VESA mount

Floor mount

Stand mount

Desktop mount

Swing arm mount

The display can switch between landscape and portrait modes for any working preference. The swing arm kit comes in a variety of configurations and can store all the cables together to prevent dust buildup and provide a tidier atmosphere.

PhanTAM 9C Panel PC series key features:

11th Gen. Intel Core i3/i5 BGA type Processor

True Flat Front Bezel Design and Grade 304 Stainless Steel Enclosure(Grade 316 for Option)

IP66/IP69K Rated with M12 Connectors

Ultra Slim Front Frame Design

Special Hygienic Bolts on Rear Case

Waterproof Wireless Antenna Covers to Solve the Bend Damage and Easy to Clean

Support Ergonomic Versatile Mounting: VESA Mount 100 x 100 / Swing ARM

For further information, please visit aplex.com

PhanTAM 1A Display series key features:

Fanless Stainless Steel Display

IP66/69K Full Sealed with Anti-Corrosion Enclosure

Ultra Slim Front Frame Design

Special Hygienic Bolts on Rear Case

M12 Connectors with Waterproof Cover

DC 9~36V Wide-ranging Power Input

For further information, please visit aplex.com