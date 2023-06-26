Dev Kit Weekly: DFI PCSF51 1.8” Pi Single Board Computer

We have an AMD sighting! In recent years AMD has been making a comeback on several fronts, and the embedded board space is no exception. This Raspberry Pi-like single-board computer – the PCSF51 1.8” Pi – features an AMD Ryzen Embedded 2000 Series SoC built on the Zen+ CPU architecture and Radeon Vega Graphics, bringing two or four cores of multi-threaded processing and eight graphics computing units backed by H.265 and VP9 codecs. Collectively, this represents an 81% improvement in both graphics and CPU performance over previous-generation AMD embedded processors in a chip with a configurable TDP that maxes out at 54W.

The mid-range AMD processor is well suited for IoT applications ranging from machine vision, to robotics to thin clients, enabled by features such as enterprise-class security, support for up to four independent 4K displays, and 10 years of planned product availability. And embedded and industrial IoT developers can access all of that in an instant via the PCSF51 1.8” SBC.

The PCSF51 1.8” SBC brings all the capabilities of the Ryzen out on a small-footprint 84 mm x 55 mm module through onboard I/O that includes GbE accessible through this RJ-45 port, an HDMI 1.4 interface, dual USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A ports, and an M.2 E key slot for expansion. The board also supports up to 8 GB of single-channel DDR4 memory and as much as 128 GB of eMMC storage, an 8-bit DIO, and equips a firmware TPM 2.0 for flexibility across industrial edge use cases.

The PCSF51 is compatible with both Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Ubuntu Linux operating systems. It accepts 12V of DC power over a two-pin terminal block.

Whether you're developing space-constrained applications for robotics, edge computing, AI, or industrial, the powerful but compact PCSF51 has you covered.

