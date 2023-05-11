Embedded Computing Design

Computex '23: Smith

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 11, 2023

News

Smith will be showcasing its supply chain service offerings at the upcoming COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023. Demonstrations in booth 10020 will consist of procurementlifecycle management, and in-house testing and inspection capabilities.

“Smith’s global industry outlook and vast, multichannel supplier network provide our customers with the tools and resources they need to manage their supply chains as markets continue to shift,” said Choon Byun, Chairman, APAC at Smith. “We are excited to return to COMPUTEX TAIPEI and meet with our existing and potential customers to discuss how we can address their unique supply chain needs.”

COMPUTEX TAIPEI

  • Hall 1, Booth I0020
  • Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center
  • Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Friday, June 2, 2023

For more information, visit smithweb.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

