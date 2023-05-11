Computex '23: Smith

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

“Smith’s global industry outlook and vast, multichannel supplier network provide our customers with the tools and resources they need to manage their supply chains as markets continue to shift,” said Choon Byun, Chairman, APAC at Smith. “We are excited to return to COMPUTEX TAIPEI and meet with our existing and potential customers to discuss how we can address their unique supply chain needs.”

Hall 1, Booth I0020

Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Friday, June 2, 2023

For more information, visit smithweb.com.