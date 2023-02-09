congatec to Showcase First COM-HPC Mini at ew '23

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: congatec San Diego, CA. congatec will be highlighting its comprehensive COM-HPC ecosystem in hall 3 booth 241 during embedded world 2023. On display will be the COM-HPC Server-on-Modules and ultra-compact COM-HPC Client-on-Modules that around the size of a credit card. The series can easily migrate to the new PICMG standard devoid of significant modification of the internal system and housing.

congatec’s booth will demonstrate the first samples of COM-HPC Mini designs launching now with the final PICMG ratification of the specification. The module is equipped with the 13th Gen Intel Core processors (codename Raptor Lake) for users needing high performing edge computing.

The ratification enables designers to create environments with capable data throughput, I/O bandwidth, and performance that cannot be accomplished with COM Express. COM Express 3.1 delivers security in investment in OEM designs with data throughput by way of PCIe Gen 4. The mini form factor accommodates ultra-compact high-performance designs such as DIN rail PCs, rugged handhelds, and tablets.

