Digital Twin Consortium Offers Guidance for Reality Capture

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Reality capture is the process of creating digital twins representing physical items such as spaces, objects, or environments using a wide range of technology including 3D scanning, photogrammetry, LiDAR, and laser scanning. Reality-capture technology embodies a set of devices and processes that are used to collect the conditions of physical objects, assets, or space,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, DTC.

Stakeholders representing the physical asset (owners, architects, engineers, contractors) can recreate an exact replica of a building interior to modernize the efficiency of the project. “When stakeholders implement and manage them correctly, the tools accurately and efficiently create digital duplicates of physical things, such as small objects, rooms, and buildings. Reality capture provides contextual insight and awareness through the transparent representation of real-world conditions,” continued Isaacs.

For more information, visit digitaltwinconsortium.org/.