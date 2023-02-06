Road to embedded world '23: Ispringen near Pforzheim, Germany, Rutronik

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Rutronik While attending embedded world 2023, stop by hall 2 booth 248 where Rutronik experts will demonstrate next-generation products and complete system solutions. The attention will gear mostly towards application areas requiring displays, boards & systems, wireless, digital, and storage. Rutronik’s will also reveal for the first time, its base board RDK3 from Rutronik System Solutions.

The RDK3 delivers support for the expansion of wireless ultra-low-power Bluetooth applications including all needed security features. It is ran by the PSoC 64TM Secure MCU from Infineon Cypress and is ideal for smart farming, smart building, smart factory, and improved robotics.

"With the RDK3, we once again demonstrate that we align the development of our boards precisely with the needs of the industry because the importance of intelligent, networked systems is growing. It is a unique all-in-one solution upon which developers can construct their own proof-of-concepts. We are very pleased to introduce the latest addition to our board family at embedded world 2023 and to provide information about the benefits and features," says Stephan Menze, Head of Global Innovation Management at Rutronik.

Rutronik will also be showing its solutions for automotive, E-Mobility, Industry 4.0, Medical, and Energy.

"This year, our focus is clearly on components and complete solutions from the product areas of wireless and embedded. On the one hand, we present powerful, innovative products from leading manufacturers. On the other hand, we demonstrate how to integrate these individual components into a complex overall system. By combining, solutions to challenges in absolute growth markets are possible,” states Vincenzo Santoro, Senior Manager Product Marketing Displays at Rutronik. "We continuously exchange ideas with our customers and maintain trusting relationships with each other. That's why we know the challenges the industry is facing. Based on this, we compiled the products that will show at embedded world 2023."

For more information, visit rutronik.com.