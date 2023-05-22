Embedded Computing Design

Simple, Smart, Sustainable ePaper Signage

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 22, 2023

News

Image Credit: Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology has released its EP Series, EP-0400 & EP-0700, ePaper signage solutions. The series arrives in an optional 4.2” design for desk booking, or a 7.5” model for room booking, while both highlight cable-free simple deployment and efficient maturity. Upkeep routine is mitigated with the help of a three-year battery utilizing ultra-low energy consumption.

Included is a wide viewing angle for consistent readability with less eye fatigue, and the ability to mount onto any surface from wood to concrete. Mounting options such as screw mounting, adhesive tape, or desktop stand placements allow ultimate flexibility.

The EP-0400 & EP-0700 smart panels adhere to Qbic's commitment for suppying companies of all sizes with solutions that inline with sustainability goals. "The EP-0400 and EP-0700 are a game-changer, turning sustainability from a nice-to-have to a must-have in today's digital world," said Jeremy Juan, Marketing Director at Qbic Technology. "It's all about enhancing office efficiency while supporting our clients' eco-friendly efforts. Simply put, it's progress for everyone involved."

Visit qbictechnology.com

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

