Best in Show Nominee: Digi International - Digi XBee 3 Global Cellular

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

The Digi XBee® 3 Global Cellular module is a compact, programmable, reliable solution with BLE and end-device carrier certifications for developing secure wireless devices with worldwide connectivity and global positioning. Options include LTE-M/NB-IoT with connectivity for low-power applications like asset tracking and smart sensors, and Cat 1 for increased throughput. This complete solution includes MicroPython programming resources, a tool suite and a subscription to Digi Remote Manager® with each module for remote software updates and monitoring. XBee Global Cellular smart modems allow customers to use standard cellular protocols in their products for connecting their products to cellular networks worldwide.

Dramatically reducing costs, risks and development timelines, the Digi XBee 3 Global Cellular Family are dependable, compact solutions with BLE and end-device carrier certifications that can be used worldwide and are equipped with GNSS positioning. They deliver simplified and future-proof solutions for developers and OEMs looking to add reliable cellular IoT connectivity to their devices or IoT gateways. With pre-integrated certifications, including end-device certification, they support Cat 1, 4G LTE-M and NB-IoT networks—delivering robust solutions for applications that require high throughput as well as low-power applications and other fixed assets that send small portions of data at long interval