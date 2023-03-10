Best in Show Nominee: Silicon Labs - EFR32xG27 Wireless SoCs: BG27&MG27

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

With dimensions of 2.3 x 2.6 mm, the EFR32xG27 Wireless Gecko family of SoCs is the smallest, low power SoC that enables secure, energy-friendly multiprotocol wireless networking for IoT devices such as wearables and portable medical devices. xG27 features 2/3rd higher output power for Bluetooth LE on 1/3rd of footprint compared to its predecessor, Silicon Labs xG22. The integrated DCDC Boost on xG27 allows IoT device makers to address wide voltage range, enabling the use of single cell alkaline and button cells. The integrated Coulomb Counter enables accurate battery level monitoring to avoid depletion during use of critical health applications.

The single-die solution combines a 76.8 MHz ARM Cortex-M33 processor, and high-performance 2.4 GHz radio. xG27 supports a broad range of 2.4 GHz wireless IoT protocols including Proprietary, Bluetooth Low Energy and Bluetooth mesh (EFR32BG27 and EFR32MG27) as well as Zigbee and Multiprotocol (EFR32GM27). The EFR32xG27 SoCs incorporates the PSA Level 2 Certified Secure Vault that provides security features like Secure boot with RTSL, secure debug with lock/unlock, and additional security features like secure key management w/ PUF, Trust-Zone, and DPA countermeasures, with anti-tamper detect.