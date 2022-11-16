Embedded Computing Design

Rohde & Schwarz Fuels RF Power Measurements to 90GHZ

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 16, 2022

News

Rohde & Schwarz Fuels RF Power Measurements to 90GHZ
Image Provided by Rohde & Schwarz

Munich. Rohde & Schwarz released its new R&S NRP90S and R&S NRP90SN power sensors with a frequency scale of 50 MHz to 90 GHz, dynamic range from -70 dBm to 20 dBm, and speeds of 50,000 measurements per second.

The diode technology enhances the dynamic range by 35db and extends the maximum frequency from 67 GHz to 90 GHz.

The R&S NRP90S and R&S NRP90SN supplies spectrum distribution for 5G FR2-2 up to 71 GHz, satellite communications in both 71 GHz to 76 GHz band and the 81 GHz to 86 GHz band, automotive radars operating from 76 GHz to 81 GHz, and including lower frequency wireless transmission technologies.

For more information, visit rohde-schwarz.com.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Networking & 5G
Analog & Power
Embedded Computing Design’s Best-in-Show at electronica 2022 Winners

November 15, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Digital Medical Surgery Tools Are Becoming Commonplace. Finding the Right Solutions Partner Is Key

September 27, 2022

MORE
Processing
Telit Tells the Tale of its SE250B4 SoM

November 16, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
Soft v Hard Real-time Systems

November 4, 2022

MORE