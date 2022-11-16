Rohde & Schwarz Fuels RF Power Measurements to 90GHZ

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Rohde & Schwarz

Munich. Rohde & Schwarz released its new R&S NRP90S and R&S NRP90SN power sensors with a frequency scale of 50 MHz to 90 GHz, dynamic range from -70 dBm to 20 dBm, and speeds of 50,000 measurements per second.

The diode technology enhances the dynamic range by 35db and extends the maximum frequency from 67 GHz to 90 GHz.

The R&S NRP90S and R&S NRP90SN supplies spectrum distribution for 5G FR2-2 up to 71 GHz, satellite communications in both 71 GHz to 76 GHz band and the 81 GHz to 86 GHz band, automotive radars operating from 76 GHz to 81 GHz, and including lower frequency wireless transmission technologies.

For more information, visit rohde-schwarz.com.