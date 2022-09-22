Fastest 5G Standalone mmWave Solution from Qualcomm and ZTE

News

SAN DIEGO. Using knowledge from China’s IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group, Qualcomm Technologies and ZTE created a standalone mmWave solution (26GHz band) powered by a Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System Mobile Test Platform combined with ZTE’s infrastructure and supported by a DSUUU structure.

The solution achieved close to 7 Gbps downlink peak rate and 2.1Gbps uplink.

Without having to use an anchor on LTE (sub-6GHz) range, the solution has “faster peak speeds, more available connections, lower latency, and higher throughput,” says, Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

For more information, visit qualcomm.com.