Abaco Systems: SBC3902

Image Credit: Abaco Product Description: The SBC3902 is a 3U VPX IO Intensive computing card designed for both autonomous and embedded edge computing systems that require real-time GPU processing, instantaneous data transfer, dedicated encode/decode capabilities, and deep learning (DL) algorithms.

Based off the NVIDA Ampere architecture, this card uses the NVIDIA®️ Jetson AGX OrinTM GPU which has 2048 NVIDIA CUDA®️ cores and 64 Tensor Cores, along with DL and vision accelerators. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin is the most powerful AI edge computer, delivering up to 275 TOPS of AI performance e for powering autonomous systems.

High-speed IO including USB3.2, DisplayPort ™️ and RS-232 serial ports, complement 205 GB/s of memory bandwidth, 64 GB of DRAM, and 64GB eMMC internal storage, enabling the module to feed multiple concurrent AI application pipelines.

High-performance embedded computing - NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin GPU supporting NVIDIA Ampere architecture with 2048 NVIDIA CUDA cores and 64 Tensor Cores

Small 3U VPX form factor computer - Designed with GPU & CPU compute capabilities with AI inferencing, deep learning, and dedicated Codec engines.

