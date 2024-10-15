SEGGER to offer Microsoft exFAT with emFile

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

SEGGER has announced support for Microsoft exFAT with emFile, SEGGER’s fail-safe file system for embedded systems. emFile is optimized for high speed, versatility, and minimum memory consumption in RAM and ROM.

emFile, with the exFAT add-on, can be used on volumes formatted with FAT or exFAT and can handle files of virtually any size.

This integration makes SEGGER a one-stop shop for exFAT in embedded systems.

emFile is a fail-safe file system library that enables an embedded application or system to store data securely and reliably on any kind of storage device.

The library results from more than 28 years of continuous and ongoing development. It is deployed in billions of devices worldwide. Written in portable C, emFile is hardware-agnostic and can run on most 8-bit targets and on any 16/32/64-bit target.

SEGGER offers ready-to-use device drivers for SD/SDHC/SDXC/MMC cards, eMMC storage devices, and USB flash drives. Drivers for NAND and NOR flashes with high performance wear levelling are available as well.

“It is great to be cooperating with Microsoft to make customers’ lives easier, with SEGGER providing everything they need to use exFAT in their embedded device, including proper licensing,” says Rolf Segger, founder of SEGGER. “exFAT is a popular file system for use with large media formats. Combining it with emFile unleashes its power for use in the embedded world.”

“We are pleased to have SEGGER, a renowned provider of software for embedded systems, on-board to provide a high-quality implementation of exFAT directly to customers,” says Rob Kowal, Director of Licensing, Microsoft Corporation. “As an aggregator, SEGGER is authorized to sell its exFAT implementation including a license from Microsoft for end-user products. SEGGER customers benefit from a simplified offering which includes warranty and support.”

