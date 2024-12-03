NVIDIA Jetson-Powered AI Platforms from Avalue Streamline Machine Vision Applications

Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue Technology Inc. introduced its AIB-NINX-S, AIB-NINX-SC, AIB-NIAO-S supporting integrated AI SDK, HW, and I/O leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson family. The devices were developed for applications such as AI edge computing, AGV/AMR, defect inspection, traffic monitoring, and medical imaging where object or face detection is needed.

The AIB-NW01 is appropriate for light AI at 20/40 TOPS and utilizes Orin NX and Orin NANO. For medium AI tasks, the AIB-NINX-S, AIB-NINX-SC, and AIB-NW01 are powered by Orin NX chips producing 70/100 TOPS. At 200/275 TOPS the AIB-NVAO, AIB-NIAO, and AIB-NIAO-S are capable of large AI workloads.

To ease development time, the series is compatible with various I/O and camera modules, capture cards, Wi-Fi modules, 5G/4G modules, and a complimentary AI SDK. Machine vision abilities include object detection, facial recognition, image interpretation, and everything segmentation.

For more information, avalue.com/en.