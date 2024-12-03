Embedded Computing Design

NVIDIA Jetson-Powered AI Platforms from Avalue Streamline Machine Vision Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 03, 2024

News

NVIDIA Jetson-Powered AI Platforms from Avalue Streamline Machine Vision Applications
Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue Technology Inc. introduced its AIB-NINX-S, AIB-NINX-SC, AIB-NIAO-S supporting integrated AI SDK, HW, and I/O leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson family. The devices were developed for applications such as AI edge computing, AGV/AMR, defect inspection, traffic monitoring, and medical imaging where object or face detection is needed.

The AIB-NW01 is appropriate for light AI at 20/40 TOPS and utilizes Orin NX and Orin NANO. For medium AI tasks, the AIB-NINX-S, AIB-NINX-SC, and AIB-NW01 are powered by Orin NX chips producing 70/100 TOPS. At 200/275 TOPS the AIB-NVAO, AIB-NIAO, and AIB-NIAO-S are capable of large AI workloads.

To ease development time, the series is compatible with various I/O and camera modules, capture cards, Wi-Fi modules, 5G/4G modules, and a complimentary AI SDK. Machine vision abilities include object detection, facial recognition, image interpretation, and everything segmentation.

For more information, avalue.com/en.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Healthcare
Healthcare - Medical Imaging
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Machine Vision
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Edge Computing
Debug & Test
Image Credit: GÖPEL
GÖPEL electronic Enhances SPEA 3030 ICT with Embedded JTAG for High-Volume Testing

December 3, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Wincomm
Wincomm’s Medical-Grade WMP-27T-PIS Series Recognized for Outstanding Design and Performance

November 18, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: sureCore
New Cryogenic Memory IP from sureCore Enables Quantum Control Electronics Inside Cryostats

November 26, 2024

MORE
Security
Image Credit? Emproof
Emproof Nyx Enhances DDC-I Deos RTOS Against Threats

November 15, 2024

MORE