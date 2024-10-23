GÖPEL and its SYSTEM CASCON Software Platform Head to electronica

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: GÖPEL

GÖPEL electronics’ SYSTEM CASCON software platform featuring Test Coverage Analyzer (TCA) has been an effective tool delivering comprehensive data regarding test coverage and potential test gaps including information on which nets and pins have been tested adequately and which have not. During electronica 2024, GÖPEL electronic will introduce an innovative development with smartTCA. According to the company, it is the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) supported test coverage analysis tool for use with embedded instruments.



Initially, the AI classifies the components based on training from over 1000 projects and identifies crucial elements of the components (such as power/ground pins, address/control/data lines, JTAG bus signals), board architecture, and generates pseudo library models. SYSTEM CASCON test generators introduce the models and produce theoretical tests such as infrastructure test, interconnection test, RAM test, or flash test.

Performing stages such as classifying components and networks, assigning library models, and creating actual test programs, smartTCA automatically completes these tasks after importing the CAD data and bill of material. Utilizing smartTCA, designers can be more efficient with their time but are able to utilize manual correcting and refining models if needed, this allows true estimation of the hypothetically possible test coverage.

For more information, visit goepel.com/en.