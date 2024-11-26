Embedded Computing Design

Defeating Deepfakes & Leading Through Tech Challenges

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

November 26, 2024

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, we dive into the challenges and solutions shaping AI and identity verification. Pavel Goldman-Kalaydin, Head of AI and Machine Learning at Sumsub shares how his team is tackling deepfake threats while addressing privacy and ethics concerns with cutting-edge, AI-driven tech.

Later, Rich and Vin chat with Maher Matta, President of the Americas at Infineon Technologies. From his early days as a bench engineer to leading a thriving tech powerhouse, Maher shares the highs, lows, and lessons from his remarkable journey.

But first, Rich and Ken break down the latest AI news featuring two industry giants. 

 
