Defeating Deepfakes & Leading Through Tech Challenges

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, we dive into the challenges and solutions shaping AI and identity verification. Pavel Goldman-Kalaydin, Head of AI and Machine Learning at Sumsub shares how his team is tackling deepfake threats while addressing privacy and ethics concerns with cutting-edge, AI-driven tech.

Later, Rich and Vin chat with Maher Matta, President of the Americas at Infineon Technologies. From his early days as a bench engineer to leading a thriving tech powerhouse, Maher shares the highs, lows, and lessons from his remarkable journey.

But first, Rich and Ken break down the latest AI news featuring two industry giants.