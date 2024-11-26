Embedded Computing Design

VIA Technologies Powers Industrial Automation with NVIDIA Jetson Orin Edge AI PCs

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

November 26, 2024

News

Image Credit: VIA Technologies

Taipei, Taiwan. VIA Technologies introduced its new fanless NVIDIA Jetson-powered platforms, the VIA AMOS-9100 for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and the VIA AMOS-9000 for factory safety and automation, both ideal for innovative AI performance, robust connectivity, and durability.

"The VIA AMOS-9000 and VIA AMOS-9100 Edge AI PCs are designed to meet the evolving demands of industrial edge AI and autonomous systems,” said Epan Wu, General Manager, VIA Intelligent Solutions.

VIA AMOS-9100

The VIA AMOS-9100 leverages the 2.0 GHz NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX processor supporting up to 70 TOPS of AI performance using the NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerator (NVDLA). Innovative video processing capabilities, including 8K video decoding and 4K encoding, offer flexible connectivity options including LoRa wireless connectivity for long-range transmission.

Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports with optional Power over Ethernet (PoE) support facilitates seamless integration into various industrial networks and infrastructure.

VIA AMOS-9100

The VIA AMOS-9000 is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Hexa-Core processor delivering up to 40 TOPS of AI performance with video processing capabilities, such as 4K video decoding and 1080p encoding.

Offering dual RS-232/422/485 COM ports for seamless integration with industrial equipment, the solution enables efficient communication and control in complex AI ecosystems including vision, monitoring, and visual inspection applications.

“With their powerful AI performance, rugged design, and versatile connectivity, these systems provide a reliable platform for applications ranging from factory safety to enabling autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs),” ends Wu.

For more information, visit viatech.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

