Aetina Collabs with NVIDIA Utilizing Generative AI

February 06, 2024

Image Credit: Aetina

Aetina and NVIDIA are collaborating to deliver the latest vision AI platforms integrating Aetina’s products powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and Orin NX modules with NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices for Jetson. NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices for Jetson enables designers to innovate their app stack, streamline development and deployment, and future-proof apps delivering the latest generative AI.

“Access to this new suite of microservices enables us to enhance, accelerate and unlock limitless possibilities with intelligence at every edge of business,” said Joe Lo, General Manager of Aetina. “As an elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, we’ve tapped NVIDIA’s assistance to advance our edge AI solutions, and we are thrilled to accelerate our collaboration through Metropolis Microservices for Jetson.”

Application Microservices:

  • Video Storage and Management
  • Pre-Built Vision AI inference Pipelines
  • System Monitoring
  • Cloud Connectivity

Platform Microservices:

  • System Monitoring
  • IoT Gateways
  • Cloud Connectivity

For more information, visit aetina.com

 

