Embedded Executive: Get Your AI Platform Out the Door, SparkCognition

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Bringing all the different elements together for an AI-based hardware platform is harder than it sounds, especially when you start considering the environmental conditions. Getting it to work in the lab is one thing, but the real world presents challenges you may not have thought of.

SparkCognition has developed a test environment that considers everything because they are testing in the field, literally. To understand what that means, I spoke to Milton Lopez, the head of design for SparkCognition on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.