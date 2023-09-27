Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Get Your AI Platform Out the Door, SparkCognition

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

September 27, 2023

Embedded Executive: Get Your AI Platform Out the Door, SparkCognition

Bringing all the different elements together for an AI-based hardware platform is harder than it sounds, especially when you start considering the environmental conditions. Getting it to work in the lab is one thing, but the real world presents challenges you may not have thought of.

SparkCognition has developed a test environment that considers everything because they are testing in the field, literally. To understand what that means, I spoke to Milton Lopez, the head of design for SparkCognition on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Analog & Power
Enhancing Android App Video Features with HDR Support

September 27, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Ambiq Announces Apollo4 Lite and Apollo4 Blue Lite System-on-Chips to Accelerate Remote Monitoring in Digital Health Applications

July 18, 2023

MORE
Open Source
HLS Apps Get Boost via RISC-V and Bluespec

September 13, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Foundries.io
World’s First SoM to Comply with EU Security Laws

September 27, 2023

MORE