Best in Show Nominee: Aetina - AI-MXM-H84A (MXM module for AI acceleration)

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 10, 2023

Aetina's AI-MXM-H84A MXM module features four Hailo-8™ AI processors, providing up to 104 TOPS of AI performance with power consumption of 25W. The 3.1 Type B MXM module supports TensorFlow and ONNX, able to function well with the operating temperature from 0°C to +70°C. 

AI-MXM-H84A is the first AI accelerator built with the Hailo-8™ AI processors in MXM form factor, making it able to provide outstanding AI computing power in smaller size compared to regular graphic cards. Users of AI-MXM-H84A can also benefit from Hailo’s software suite which helps shorten the AI projects development cycles. 

For more information, visit aetina.com.

