Ultra-Smallest Computer Drives AI Facial Recognition Applications

March 09, 2022

Whitepaper


In recent years, with the development of high-performance low-power x86 processors, there have been more appealing miniaturized personal computers from NUC to compute stick (Stick PC), which has become a trend and has also attracted the attention of everyone. What’s more, there is no shortage of applications that introduce it into the field of industrial control, such as facial recognition systems. However, in addition to the limited size of such products and the inability to provide a complete I/O interface, if the product line is discontinued, customers will also face the risk of being out of stock.

