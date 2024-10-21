GÖPEL Enhances Manufacturing with a One Platform, One Software Solution

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

GÖPEL electronic announced its Multi Line product family, an innovative platform of inspection systems that supports the manufacturing process. The crux of the solution is a modular base system with a robust software interface to enable the reduction of training constraints, tedious employee scheduling, and the optimization of discourse between production staff.

Inspection tasks can be configured throughout the complete manufacturing process including solder paste inspection (SPI), surface mount technology (SMT), through-hole technology (THT), automated optical inspection (AOI), and conformal coat inspection (CCI).

For THT printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), Multi Line delivers convenient transport options, with or without carriers, and required camera modules. It permits THT solder assessment during return on the optional lower transport conveyor. 3D technology aids in the inspection of solder joints for soldering quality and for shorts, but also for solder volume and pin length.

It is ideal for utilization in the SMT process, where double-sided inspection offers the benefit of full testing SMT assemblies without rotating the PCBA. Multi Line is available as an SPI system for the inspection of solder paste deposits regarding shape, height, area, bridges, volume, X/Y offset, and co-planarity.

According to the press release, an optional closed-loop interface to the solder paste printer is available along as a link to PILOT Verify software making fault examination more efficient by displaying associated AOI, AXI, and SPI result data.

Multi Line CCI routinely reviews protective coatings by way of making fluorescent coatings glow via UV LEDs of different wavelengths. Telecentric optics and a color camera deliver high contrast images and facilitate fast programming using CAD data and coating plans. Camera modules can be merged if necessary and retrofitted for next-generation applications in the manufacturing process.

For more information, visit goepel.com.