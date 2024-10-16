Parasoft Earns TÜV SÜD Certification

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Parasoft

Monrovia, California. Parasoft released news it has earned TÜV SÜD certification for the development of its C/C++test CT (continuous testing) product. Its C/C++test CT enables test automation following safety standards including ISO 26262 for automotive, DO-178B/C for aerospace, IEC 62304 for medical devices, EN 50128 for rail systems, and IEC 61508 for industrial automation and manufacturing applications.



“We are pleased to receive this vital industry certification based on TÜV SÜD’s extensive audit of our C/C++test CT development processes,” said Igor Kirilenko, chief product officer, Parasoft. “Verification, validation, and quality are integral to each step of our development lifecycle, giving customers peace of mind that Parasoft C/C++test CT is a reliable and trusted option for streamlining regulatory approval while adding value to the development of innovative safety-critical systems and devices.”

Parasoft’s C/C++test CT is IDE-independent and incorporates seamlessly with user desktop environments and consistent integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) workflows. Support for GoogleTest, Boost.Test, and CppUnit, is enhanced with full code coverage, requirements traceability, and reporting capabilities.

