Embedded Computing Design Launches Embedded AI & Machine Learning E-newsletter, LinkedIn Newsletter, and AI Days

Phoenix, Arizona, January 12th, 2024. Embedded Computing Design, an OpenSystems Media (OSM) property, announces its new Embedded AI & Machine Learning E-newsletter and LinkedIn Newsletter in January 2024 (distributed weekly). With a combined circulation of more than 13,000 engineers globally, coverage in the newsletters will include such AI-related topics as IoT, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Robotics, TinyML, Safety/Security, Industry 4.0, Edge Computing, and Sensors. It will also provide coverage of CES, Embedded World, Mobile World Congress, NVIDIA GTC, Computex, and Sensors Converge.

In conjunction with the new E-newsletters, Embedded Computing Design will expand its popular AI Day Virtual Event into a monthly series highlighting the hottest topics relevant to its engineering community. Embedded Computing Design is the recognized leading source of “how-to” technical articles, videos, blogs, conferences, and podcasts for design engineers.

“The Embedded Computing Design team has been around the globe, talking to engineers, developers, and suppliers and almost every discussion circles back to AI,” states Rich Nass, EVP of Embedded Computing Design, “As such, we are more closely focusing our efforts in 2024 to address the challenges of integrating AI into current and future embedded systems.”

“We have combined our traditional E-newsletter content with our huge social presence (LinkedIn Newsletter, Group, and Twitter account) to maximize our exposure,” added OSM President Patrick Hopper. “Our goal is to engage with engineers on multiple platforms to deliver articles, blogs, podcasts, videos, case studies, and more.”

About OpenSystems Media

For more than 40 years, OpenSystems Media (OSM) has focused solely on the embedded computing engineering community across the AI, automotive, IoT, industrial, consumer, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets. OSM’s mission is to promote the development and use of open standards and new technologies in the embedded computing industry globally. Learn more at www.embeddedcomputing.com.