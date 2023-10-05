Embedded Computing Design

IBM Adds AI to its TDR Services

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 05, 2023

News

IBM Adds AI to its TDR Services
Image Credit: IBM

Armonk, New York. IBM updated its managed detection and response service by integrating it with AI. Included in the Threat Detection and Response Services (TDR) are continuous monitoring, investigation, and automated remedy of possible intrusions. The TDR is spread across all hybrid cloud ecosystems comprising of on-premise and operational technologies (OT). The solution leverages several levels of AI and relative risk management for security support around the globe.

Chris McCurdy, General Manager, Worldwide IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services said, "By combining advanced analytics and real-time threat intelligence with human expertise, IBM's new Threat Detection and Response Services can augment organization's security defenses with a capability that is scalable, continuously improving and strong enough for tomorrow's threats."

The TDR services utilize AI that is collecting real-world client data from thousands of its integrators. Included in the accumulated data are mitigating tactics used by security analysts that is used to routinely calm low-priority and false warnings. For high-priority alerts, the escalations are automatically produced by the same data library. 

TDR Services Provide 

  • Crowdsourced Detection Rules
  • MITRE ATT&CK Assessment
  • Seamless End-to-End Integration 
  • 24x7 Support

IBM will be hosting a webinar discussing the new TDR Services on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET, click here for more information.

For more information on IBMs TDR services, visit ibm.com/services/threat-detection-response.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

