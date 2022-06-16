Embedded Computing Design

Lanner Electronics Falcon H8 AI Acceleration Card

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Lanner's Falcon H8 modular, PCIe FHHL form factor provides a compact and easily deployable solution for engineers looking to offload CPU loading for low-latency deep learning inference.

With high-density AI processors, the Falcon H8 accommodates 4, 5, or 6 Hailo-8™ AI processors, offering a modular, cost-effective Edge AI solution with high processing capabilities and power efficiency. Through a standard PCIe interface, the Falcon H8 AI Accelerator Card enables legacy devices such as NVRs, Edge AI boxes, Industrial PCs and robots to run video-intensive, mission-critical Edge AI applications such as video analytics, traffic management, access control, and beyond.

