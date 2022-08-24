NVIDIA's Next GTC to Feature 200+ Sessions About New AI and Metaverse Technologies

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

NVIDIA's next GTC conference will be hosted virtually on Sept. 19-22. It is set to feature a keynote address from Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's CEO and founder, on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. PT; as well as over 200 sessions with global business and technology experts. You can register now for free. The keynote will also be available on demand after its premiere, no event registration required.

Turing Award winners Yoshua Bengio, Geoff Hinton, and Yann LeCun will also be present at GTC for a fireside chat moderated by NVIDIA's VP of AI Research, Sanja Fidler, discussing the evolution of AI and how it will help overcome difficult obstacles.

Topics for GTC talks will focus on technological advancements behind the growth of AI and the metaverse, such as natural language processing (NLP), large language models, digital twins, robotics and climate science. natural language processing, and digital biology.

GTC's sessions are designed to accommodate multiple audiences, from business executives and enterprise IT leaders to developers, students, and everyone in between. Developers, researchers, and students can sign up for 135 sessions on topics including AI workflows, HPC application development, quantum-accelerated supercomputers, and more.

Attendees can also opt to participate in 20 full-day technical workshops and over 25 two-hour training labs offered by the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI). Topics include accelerated computing, computer vision, data science, conversational AI, NLP, and more. Registrants can attend free training labs or sign up for the DLI workshops at a discounted rate of $99 through Thursday, Aug. 29, and $149 through GTC.

NVIDIA Inception will also host several AI-centric sessions for startups.

For more information, visit the GTC session catalog.