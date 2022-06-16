Embedded Computing Design

SSV Software Systems eDO/8331: Embedded DevOps Technology Kit

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Product

Image Provided by SSV Software Systems

The eDO/8331 Embedded DevOps Technology Kit offers the necessary remote deployment and monitoring function blocks to set up an agile project management for the development and maintenance of embedded systems software in IoT and embedded AI applications.

One use case for the eDO/8331 is the distribution and updating process steps of TensorFlow, TensorFlow Lite or TinyML machine learning (ML) models that are used for inference tasks in edge devices at different locations. The remote deployment is secured by integrated State-of-the-art cybersecurity functions for update source authentication and file integrity.

Automotive
Image Provided by TWK
TWK-ELEKTRONIK GmbH Releases PR-110 CANopen Safety Encoder with SIL3 (TXSN)

June 14, 2022

MORE
IoT
Image Provided by Infineon
Infineon AIROC Cloud Connectivity Manager

June 16, 2022

MORE
Processing
Image Provided by Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor CertusPro-NX

June 16, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
Embedded Executive: Richard Lind, CEO, IAR Systems

June 15, 2022

MORE