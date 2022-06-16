SSV Software Systems eDO/8331: Embedded DevOps Technology Kit

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by SSV Software Systems The eDO/8331 Embedded DevOps Technology Kit offers the necessary remote deployment and monitoring function blocks to set up an agile project management for the development and maintenance of embedded systems software in IoT and embedded AI applications.

One use case for the eDO/8331 is the distribution and updating process steps of TensorFlow, TensorFlow Lite or TinyML machine learning (ML) models that are used for inference tasks in edge devices at different locations. The remote deployment is secured by integrated State-of-the-art cybersecurity functions for update source authentication and file integrity.